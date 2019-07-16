Police for Kano state north west Nigeria, say dem dey worry about di number of husband and wife fight-fight, wey dey happun for di state.

Tok-tok pesin of di command DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC say, in di last few weeks, dem get about 3 high profile cases wey enter national news.

One na di tori of woman wey pour hot water on di husband because e wan add wife and anoda wey local media say use pestle beat di wife.

"Husband-wife fight no be beta tin and when e start to dey happun regularly den serious action need to come in. Elders for family suppose dey monitor tins before e get out of control, for example di recent one wey wife carry knife attack husband, di girl family know say dem don dey quarrel for sometime before di big one happun, so dem suppose step in before tins worse."

"Dis na why present commissioner of Police dey serious about community policing, e don direct all DPOs to embrace am well, that way dem go dey closer to pipo and will be solving more family related problems before dem escalate."

Said Hussain wife attack am with knife, e spend weeks for Hospital. E tell BBC say, e agree say family elders get role to play and im own case prove so.

"Make I start by saying I dey lucky to dey alive because since wey dis chooking of knife start na me be di first husband wey survive am. Secondly, na true say elders fit solve some issues before dem escalate because in my own case e don tay wey I dey tell her family say my wife dey cheat. In fact I send dem evidence via WhatsApp but dem no do anything. Dem dey more worried say make dia name no spoil say make we cover up."

Image copyright Said Hussein Image example Said say im wife stab am wen im bin dey sleep

Popular relationship expert for Kano Khadijah Mohammed wey for 17 years dey organise workshop for married and unmarried couples also tell BBC say di problem na lack of understanding since before marriage.

" As I dey tok to you now I dey Bauchi dey handle another seminar for couples because problem of husband and wife fight dey everywhere. To me, di solution na for couple to get deep understanding before marriage dat go reduce all dis problem wey dey happun. For Bauchi now wetin i dey tell dem be say make dem no eva carry knife say dem wan attack dia partner."