Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo

Di Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, don wash hand comot di solidarity visit to Commonwealth of Zion Assembly wey two of im members make last Sunday.

Inside statement dem issue on Monday, di National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Evangelist Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, say di visit and video wey don go viral now, no get anything to do with di group.

Di Evangelist also tok say di pastors bin visit di church based on dia own personal interest.

Di statement tok say:

"Di attention of CAN President Rev, Dr. Samson O.A Ayokunle don reach one video clip wey go viral say di Christian Association of Nigeria send officials go Coza to stand by di Senior Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo ontop di rape accuse wey dey im head."

"Dis message na to categorically inform di Christian leaders, di general public and all lovers of truth say CAN or di President of CAN no approve and no know anything about di solidairty visit."

Di statement add say di officials wey go Coza go dia on dia own.

"We stand by our earlier release ontop di issue say while we no go support immorality from whatever quarter, we no go also jump into passing judgement without thorugh investigation."

Di statement add say CAN dey communicate with di President of di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude and don give di right to investigate the allegations to PFN and then revert to CAN

"We fit tell you say PFN don set up panel wey dey investigate di mata and in less dan two weeks, di outcome of di investigation go come out.