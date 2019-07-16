Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo

Di Christian Association of Nigeria don draw body comot di solidarity visit wey some of im members pay to di Senior Pastor of di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dis wan dey come days afta di viral video wey show some members of CAN, dey pledge dia support to di church in prayer.

For di video, di chairman of di North Central zone of CAN, Rev. Israel Akanji, tok say, "We no fit look away wen di church dey go through dis Jerusalem-Jericho road. We dey pray for una say, our pastor go continue to be di voice of God. We want make you know say you no dey alone, say you get plenti brodas and sisters wey dey pray for you."

While di FCT association chairman, Rev. Jonah Samson, tok say, "We dey support your pastor. We stand by am and dis church go continue to dey match forward and di gates of hell no go prevail."

E no too tey before anoda statement begin fly upandan wey tok say CAN no get anything to do with di group wey go pay solidarity visit to Coza.

Inside di statement wey get di name of di National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Evangelist Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, ontop,

Di Evangelist say di pastors bin visit di church based on dia own personal interest.

"Dis message na to categorically inform di Christian leaders, di general public and all lovers of truth say CAN or di President of CAN no approve and no know anything about di solidarity visit."

"We stand by our earlier release ontop di issue say while we no go support immorality from whatever quarter, we no go also jump into passing judgement without thorough investigation."

Di statement add say CAN dey communicate with di President of di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude and don give di right to investigate the allegations to PFN and then revert to CAN.

"We fit tell you say PFN don set up panel wey dey investigate di mata and in less dan two weeks, di outcome of di investigation go come out.

One source close to di President of CAN wey confam di statement give BBC wey no wan im name to show say, di association dey try dey careful with di whole mata since Coza belong to PFN and PFN dey investigate di mata already.