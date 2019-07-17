Image copyright Presidency Image example Di current minimum wage for Nigeria na N18,000 wey Labour unions want make goment increase to N30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari don press hand for goment to immediately begin pay di N30,000 new national wage for Federal Public Service workers wey currently dey earn below di new minimum wage.

For mid-May 2019 Nigeria Federal Government set up committee wey go decide di kind of changes civil servants go see for dia salaries on top di new National Minimum Wage.

Chairman of di National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Richard Egbule announce di Presido approval on Tuesday inside Abuja as im dey give tori ontop di latest progress of work wey dem dey do to begin pay di new national minimum wage.

Wen dem go start to pay di approved payment na somtin wey office of di Accountant-General go decide and dem go rewind di time to wen di President sign di agreement.

Na for November 2018 Buhari tok say e go send bill give di National Assembly on top di mata, by January di House of Reps approve 27k, while di Senate approve 30k.

According to Chief Egbule, di approval go take effect from April 18, 2018, and e go affect di salary of government agencies under five salary structures.

As di dey happun as Trade Union Congress dey insist say dem go mobilise workers to go on strike if goment fail to fully implement di approved minimum wage.