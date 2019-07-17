Di #ChurchToo movement don cancel di Wednesday protest march wey dem bin wan go di headquarters of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Abuja.

Di movement say dem cancel am because CAN don tok say dem no dey part of di officials wey go pledge dia support to COZA on Sunday.

Bukky Shonibare wey be one of di main organizers of di protest confam di cancellation for Twitter post ontop di mata.

Hours before Bukky announce say dem don cancel di protest, she bin post say Nigeria Police invite her to go explain di fresh #ChurchTooMovement protest wey di group dey plan.

Image copyright Bukky Shonibare

Di I-no-go-gree waka na sake of say di group bin hear say Christian Association of Nigeria wey be di highest Christian organization inside di kontri, bin go visit one pastor wey chop accuse say im rape one of im members wen she bin dey 17 year old, many years ago.

But di Christian Association of Nigeria don draw body comot di solidarity visit wey some of im members pay to di Senior Pastor of di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dis wan dey come days afta di viral video wey show some members of CAN, dey pledge dia support to di church in prayer.

For di video, di chairman of di North Central zone of CAN, Rev. Israel Akanji, tok say, "We no fit look away wen di church dey go through dis Jerusalem-Jericho road. We dey pray for una say, our pastor go continue to be di voice of God. We want make you know say you no dey alone, say you get plenti brodas and sisters wey dey pray for you."

While di FCT association chairman, Rev. Jonah Samson, tok say, "We dey support your pastor. We stand by am and dis church go continue to dey match forward and di gates of hell no go prevail."

Earlier, di Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) don warn say dem no go cover any pastor wey feel say im fit take advantage of dia church members.

Inside statement wey dem release, President of di organisation Rev. Felix Omobude say di allegation of criminal accuse against di senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, make dem "sad and e dey worry dem."