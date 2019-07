Series Producers: Abdulmalik Fahd,Sarah Tiamiyu

Her smile, her acting, her mole!

No be news say Ufufoma Mcdermott na Nollywood royalty.

As usual for #QTMPY di actress and host follow us gist about her "sisterhood" plus small inside her IVF journey and even how she sef don suffer for Danfo hand ontop change mata.