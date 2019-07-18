Image copyright Getty Images Image example Over 3000 pipo na im die for Sierra Leone for di Ebola outbreak wey end for 2016

World Health Organization (WHO) don declare di Ebola virus wey don already kill pipo for Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as public health emergency of international concern.

Dis declaration mean say di killer virus fit enta any kontri at any time from now and all kontris for di world must beware.

Health Minister for Democratic Republic of Congo Dr Oly Illunga don welcome di decision and say e no make too much difference because health powers don dey treat di outbreak as emergency for nearly a year.

WHO take di decision afta Wednesday meeting to torchlight weda Ebola outbreak for D R Congo don turn international public health emergency or not. Dis meeting na afta dem discovery one case for di DR Congo eastern city of Goma, wey be home to one million pipo.

Nigeria wey get di highest population for Africa say dem dey ready.

"Our national Ebola Technical Working Group go continue to dey work to strengthen prevention and preparedness" igeria Centre for Disease Control post for Twitter.

Latest Ebola death

Di pastor wey be di first pesin wey dem go confam say e get Ebola for di eastern Democratic Republic of Congo inside di city of Goma, don die.

One official confam di tori to BBC tori pesin Gaius Kowene.

Di man bin test positive after im land for di city by bus from Butembo, wey dey 300km (186 miles) to di north of Goma, on Sunday.

Ebola na infectious disease wey dey cause internal bleeding wey fit kill pesin.