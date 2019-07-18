Image copyright Beyonce/ShattaWale

Facebook post by one prophet for Ghana dey go viral after he predict last year say Shatta Wale go meet plus America musician.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesy around March 27, 2018 sey Shatta Wale through en music go get collaboration plus American musician from June, 2019 dey go.

For de viral post inside dis be what de he talk, "I see as he dey carry microphone and dey stand Africa map top, wey he dey shake hands plus one musician from America."

"Ah no know what people think about am but from June 2019 something dey come en way which go change en career" Prophet Adjei add.

American singer, songwriter and actress, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announce say she dey feature some African musicians like Mr. Eazzi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy den others for en lastest album top wey she title 'Lion King.'

De Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale be de only Ghana artiste wey dey de album top.

Beyoncé explain sey she decide to feature some great African artistes so sey e go give de album de African "feel" she dey expect.