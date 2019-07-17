Image copyright Credit: Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Sudan ruling military council and opposition leaders don sign power-sharing agreement afta all-night tok-tok.

AFP news agency quote di deputy head of Sudan ruling military council, Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo, wey say dis na "historic moment" for di kontri.

Sudan don bin dey experience kasala since di military pursue President Omar al-Bashir comot from power for April.

Protesters bin don dey demand say make di military hand ova power give civilians.

Those protests later come turn deadly wen military descend on protesters on 3 June, wey dem kill more than 100 pipo.

Image copyright AFP

Di two sides don agree to rotate control of di sovereign council - di highest level of power - for just ova three years.

Dat council go dey made up of five civilians, five military figures, and 11th civilian, wey di 10 members go chose.

One military general go dey in charge of dat council for di first 21 months, then one civilian go lead for di following 18 months, followed by elections.

A second agreement on constitutional issues is expected to be finalised on Friday.