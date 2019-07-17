Senate confam Tanko Muhammad as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

Nigerian Senate don confam Justice Tanko Muhammad as di new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Dis na afta lawmakers do screening for am on Wednesday, during Senate plenary.

Muhammad na CJN number 21 for Nigeria history.

Di period of di screening no reach two hours, inside which Senators ask Muhammad, wey din don dey work as temporary CJN, kweshion on criminal justice and corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week give di Senate Muhammad name for screening afta di National Judicial Council bin recommend di Justice for di job permanently.

For January of dis year, oga Buhari bin suspend di former CJN Walter Onnoghen, afta dem accuse am say im no declare im asset complete.

Officially, Walter Onnoghen retire from service Chief Justice of Nigeria wit effect from 28 May, 2019.