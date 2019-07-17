Uganda go start dey give cows 'birth certificate'

Image copyright Getty Images

All cows for Uganda go soon start to dey get birth certificate so dat e go easy to trace wia dem dey from come.

Dis na so dem go fit dey obey regulation from the European Union.

According to di Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Vincent Ssempijja, kontri wey dey produce food for Europe market must to give proof of wia di food dey from come.

E say for cattle farmers, e serious well-well as dem go wan know where di cow dey come from and how old di cow because dem like meat wey dey come from cows between di age of 15 months to two years.

Di Minister add say, EU don impound and ban products from Uganda and say "we no fit enta beta markets dem unless farmers agree to register."

Di plan na say, "farmers go register demsefs so evri product dem get go come get barcode ontop.

Di idea na if wahala dey for one product, dem fit find who get di product fix di wahala."

Agriculture na one of di biggest sector of Uganda economy as e dey employ pass 70% of di population of di kontri.