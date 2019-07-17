Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say di former govnor of Edo state Adams Oshiomole and di present govnor Godwin Obaseki dey qwanta ontop di issue

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly for Nigeria Frank Okiye, don reject di Nigeria House of Representatives call for di Inspector General of police and Department of State Security to shut down di assembly.

Okiye tell BBC Pidgin say di order na academic exercise wey dey cosmetic and e no get support from any force of law for Nigeria."

Di request follow di report of di House ad-hoc committee wey dem set up to investigate the crisis wey dey mama di state assembly.

Kasala burst afta nine out of 24 members sideline 15 odas to elect Speaker plus oda principal officers for Edo State House of Assembly.

But Okiye say "crises suppose dey ground before di National Assembly go begin explore Section 11 subsection 4 and 5, and di constitution define di kain crises wey e mean wey be say di House no go fit

perform im functions again and dis no be di case for Edo State as di House dey seat,"

"Dem dey clear Commissioners and dem dey di second reading of one bill wey di Executive give to dem and dem dey carry out dia oversight functions so e no make sense for any body to say di House no fit perform dia functions." Okiye tok.

Di Speaker add say all di parties wey dey involved for di mata dey court.

"As e dey for di National Assembly, Order 9 Rule 6 preclude di National Assembly not to discuss any mata wey already dey for court as e go be subjudice and for di State House of Assembly na di same tin."

Di Speaker come add say for all di tins, e show say "some pesins dey play di beat of outside drum beaters and e dey very unfortunate to democracy.

"Besides na National Assembly affair, no be House of Reps affair. National Assembly compose of di Senate and House of Reps so no be duty of House of Reps to pronounce order wey instruct di Inspector General of Police and Director of DSS to close down an institution wey dey constitutionally provided and protected to make laws" Na so Okiye tok.