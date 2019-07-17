Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don ask kontri pipo to ignore di call by di Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to Fulani herders, wey tell dem to pack comot di southern part of di kontri.

Buhari tok inside di state house press statement say "All citizens of Nigeria dey free to move and live within any part of di kontri wey dem please, whether or not dem come from dia originally.

Di President bin dey respond afta NEF tell di Fulani herdsmen to go back to di north wia safety of dia life and property dey guaranteed.

Di forum bin express dia worry ova threats against di herdsmen. Dis wan na afta federal gofment plan to set up RUGA herdsmen settlement cause controversy for di kontri before dem pause am.

But Buhari don nack chest say gofment go protect any Nigerian anywhere dem dey for di kontri.

"In line with our kontri constitution, di gofment of Nigeria and di administration of President Muhammadu Buhari go protect di citizens of Nigeria wherever dem find themselves.

"No one get di right to ask anyone or group to depart from any part of di kontri, whether north, south, east or west," di President tok.

Inside di statement on behalf of di President, di Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu question di intention of di NEF and the oda so-called leaders with dia advice.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin you sabi about Fulani Ruga system?

"Dem no get authority to make such pronouncements.

"No be today di Northern Elders Forum and all those oda group dey chook mouth inside di issues of security and politics to cause division.

"They should not be allowed to mislead anyone, least of all di Fulani herders.

"Buhari administration dey fully devoted to find lasting solution to di herder-farmer clashes in different parts of Nigeria," na so di statement tok.