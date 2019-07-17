Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade don tell BBC Pidgin say belle sweet her to dey part of Grammy winning singer Beyoncé new album, 'Lion King, The Gift'.

Di album na di latest project from di Grammy winning singer and e dey inspired by di upcoming feem 'The Lion King'.

Beyoncé wey dey play Nala for di feem, tell ABC News say di album na her love letter to Africa. She feature plenty ogbonge African musicians for di project including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale and Yemi Alade.

Yemi Alade wey attend di London premiere of di feem tell BBC Pidgin say na Beyoncé management - Parkwood Entertainment reach out to her for di album.

"Beyoncé team - Parkwood Entertainment contact my team and dem tell us say Beyoncé dey do project wey she wan African artists dem to dey inside, say dem wan meet for studio to discuss well well. "

"At first, we no dey sure if we dey tok with di correct company but we jump on am towards di end. Di tin still be 50/50 tin initially because dem don already get already 150 songs for di album and dat na di number of songs dem cut am down to." She tok.

Even though she never hear di songs wey she record for di album, she don here small part of di song 'My Power' wey be collaboration with Beyoncé, Tierra Whack, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

"I only hear di little part wey Busiswa sing for di song. Me with Busiswa and Moonchild don originally plan to do song together and e be like say Beyoncé hear our conversation as she come put all three of us for di song. I never hear di final song because I dey travel. I go wait with everybody and I dey excited to hear di final product." Alade tell BBC Pidgin.

Yemi Alade add say wetin Beyoncé do no go only help African music but go also help pipo for America understand di culture well.

"I tink wetin Beyoncé don do with African artistes and producers na good look for Africa music for America. In general, plenty pipo don dey tok about how dem one pay homage to dia roots but a lot of dem na all tok without action. I dey happy she take out time to do am,"

"I feel say dis collaboration good to show pipo better image of Africans and e go also show pipo for America say we dey strong wen we work together. Dis na great moment and more go still come"

2019 dey prove to be correct year for Yemi Alade. For July, she break record for YouTube as she become di first African female artist to get one million subscribers for YouTube. Her Johnny video na also di first music video to get over 100 millions views. She dey prepare for di release of her fourth album, Woman of Steel wey her new single Bounce come from.

"I dey thankful for all di opportunities wey don come my way. I dey excited to share dis album because e show many tins wey I don tok of over di years. Di album show me say I be my own superhero. E dey very empowering and I tok about tins wey I no dey tok about online. I feel say pesin album gats show wetin artiste be for dat point in time and 'Woman of Steel' go do just dat."

'The Lion King: The Gift' go comot Friday, July 19, 2019.