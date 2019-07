For 2016, Gambia pipo show di world di power of democracy wen dem comot President Yahya Jammeh for dia general election.

Now fear don dey catch di pipo say di new President, Adama Barrow, fit wan siddon put for power.

Im tell BBC Africa Eye say im no go keep to im first agreement to step down from power afta three years and e dey consider to run for di next election.