Image copyright FaceApp

Everybodi dey tok about FaceApp - dat na di app wey go fit edit foto of pesin face to show wen im dey young or how im go look for old age.

Plenti-plenti pipo don dey share di results of dia own experiment wit di app for social media.

But since dis app wey dey edit pesin face go viral recently, some pipo don dey raise concern on top di app terms and conditions.

Some pipo dey argue say di company wey get di App no show serious concern for di user informate - but FaceApp tok for one statement say dem dey delete most of di foto from dia servers within 48 hours wey dem upload am.

Di company also also to say dem dey only upload di foto wey di users select for editing and dem no dey upload any additional image from di user phone.

Wetin be FaceApp?

FaceApp no be new tin. E first enta headline two years ago wit dia 'filter' wey pipo bin complain say dey 'racist' because e dey change pesin ethnicity to anoda.

Di app fit also turn di face of pesin wey bin dey frown to smiling face . And e fit adjust make-up styles.

Image copyright Olly Gibbs Image example Di app also work for painted portraits

Dem dey do all dis wit di help of artificial intelligence (AI). E go do some kain calculation for you face base on di foto wey you put for di app and adjust am based on oda imagery.

Dis make am dey possible to add smile, for example, e go adjust di lines around di mouth, chin and cheeks to get natural look.

So na wetin be di palava?

Some pipo begin dey suspicious recently wen app developer Joshua Nozzi tweet say FaceApp dey upload collection of foto from pipo smartphones without asking for permission.

One French cyber-security researcher wey dey use fake name Elliot Alderson investigate oga Nozzi claims.

E find out say nothing like bulk uploading - FaceApp dey only take di particular foto wey di users decide to submit.

FaceApp also confam give BBC say only di foto wey di user submit dem dey upload.

What about facial recognition?

Oda pipo for social media dey claim say FaceApp fit dey use data wey dem gada from user foto to train facial recognition algorithms.

Dem fit do dis even afta di user don delete di foto, because dem fit pull out measurement of features inside pesin face and use am for dat purpose.

"But di chief executive of di company, Yaroslav Goncharov tell BBC News say;

"No, we no dey use pipo foto for facial recognition training, na only for editing pictures."

Which oda worries pipo get?

Some pipo dey question why FaceApp need to upload foto at all wen di app fit just process images directly from smartphones instead of to send di foto go di cloud.

For FaceApp case, di server wey dey store user foto dey for US. FaceApp itself na Russian company wit dia office for St Petersburg.

Cyber-security researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweet say dis fit just simply give FaceApp beta advantage pass oda app - e dey hard for odas wey dey develop similar apps like dis to see how di algorithms dey work.

Steven Murdoch, for University College London, agree give BBC News say;

"E go dey beta for privacy to process di foto inside di smartphone itself but go likely dey slower, use more battery power, and make am dey easy to tiff di FaceApp technology."

US lawyer Elizabeth Potts Weinstein argue say di app terms and conditions suggest say dem fit use di user foto for commercial purposes, like FaceApp own ads.

But Lance Ulanoff, editor-in-chief of tech site Lifewire, point out say Twitter terms, for example, contain similar clause:

Wetin else di FaceApp get to say?

Mr Goncharov share di company statement wey tok say FaceApp only uploads foto wey di user select for editing. "We no dey transfer any oda images."

"We fit store foto wey user upload inside di cloud (wia dem dey store picture)."

"Di main reason for dat na performance and traffic: we want to make sure say di user no go re-upload di foto for every e wan edit am.

"We dey delete most images from our servers within 48 hours from di upload date."

Di statement tok say while FaceApp dey accept requests from users to delete dia data, di company support team dey "overloaded" presently.

FaceApp advise users to submit dis kain requests through settings, support, "report a bug" and add "privacy" for di subject line.

Di statement add say dem no dey transfer user data go give Russia.

Di UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) tell BBC News say dem dey aware of di concerns wey pipo dey raise about FaceApp and dem go consider dem.

One spokeswoman for di ICO tok say;

"We go advise pipo wey dey sign up to any app to check wetin go happun to dia personal informate and make dem no provide any personal details until dem dey clear about how di app go use am."

Some celeb wen don try to see how dem go look for old age wit dis app na; Nollywood actress Tonto Dike, Nigerian comedian Ali Baba, American rock band Jonas brothers.

Odas include Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, Tyrese Gibson, Christopher Brian Bridges (Ludacris), James Marsden and odas.