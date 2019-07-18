America honour Nigeria imam wey save Christians from killer 'herdsmen'

One Nigerian man, wey save 262 Christians from killer herdsmen afta e hide dem inside im mosque don collect accolade from American gofment hand.

Di 83 years old Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, collect di International Religious Freedom Award alongside four odas from Cyprus, Sudan, Brazil and Iraq.

Di imam bin save di Christians wey bin dey run from di killers for Barkin Ladi area of Plateau state for central Nigeria.

More dan 80 odas die for dat attack wey target Christians for di area, and di number for pass so if not for di imam.

Di imam bin tell BBC Pidgin say im wan help because more dan 40 years ago Christians for di area allow di Muslims to build di mosque.

Image example Di mosque wiadi Imam hide di pipo

For di event wey di US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo present, dem hail Imam Abdullahi wey dem say "risk im own life to save members of anoda religious community, who for die if e bin no intervene."

Di imam bin don collect "handshake and national honour" from Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari.

Meanwhile President Buhari too don congratulate di imam, say im worth di award and recognition for di way e risk im life and family on June 23, 2018 to save di lives of hundreds of Christians, wey bin dey run from attacks by jaguda pipo for Yelwan Gidin Akwati, Swei and Nghar villages for Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.