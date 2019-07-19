Image copyright Ministry of Health/Facebook Image example Corner road merecine store for Damas Yaounde

Manaouda Malachie, Cameroon Health Minister declare war for merecine for corner road, but some of de sellers say deh go wear one trouser wit minister before e stop'am.

No bi de first taim weh goment di fight drugs weh deh di sell for corner road, but afta dey try for stop dem, some taim de sellers di kam back for road.

Health Minister, Manouada Malachie go for Mokolo and Central markets for tell de drug sellers say dis business fit harm population.

"Roadside drugs di kill", dr Manaouda tok.

Next week minister say deh go start seize de drugs, destroy dem afta dis taim for tok for sellers go don pass.

Seller weh e di sell kain-kain drugs for Rond Point Damas for Yaoundé say deh go only run wit deh minister as e go hard for dem for stop for sell drugs.

"Now weh ah don invest moni for inside, how ah go do? Which oda job ah go start do just now, na wetin one of di drug seller ask BBC News Pidgin.

"We di buy de merecine dem for Central market, and de good because na for there all man di buy".

Dis seller get drugs for malaria drugs, headache and heart-burn and e say na de same drug weh deh di sell for hospital.

Anoda seller say na medical delegates di sell dem drugs weh e komot from hospital, and pharmacies dem.

Image copyright Ministry of Health/Facebook Image example Health Minister, Manouada Malachie

"Ah di use to supply drugs for hospital wen deh no get", dis drug seller tok.

But drugs weh deh di sell for road di get problem for seka say deh di leave'am for sun, dust and win, Dr Nick Ngwayam tok.

De doctor say street drugs na danger for health for seka say sick pesin di use some tin weh e no know'am and e fit bit na cassava weh deh just grind di sell.

"Some of de drugs dem no get quality and pipo di take cheap drugs di put demselves for danger and when deh wan go hospital de sickness don complicate. Some taim de active principle di fit over or small or expire", Dr Ngwanyam tok.