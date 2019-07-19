Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sampson Siasia coach di Olympic Nigeria football men team wey win Silver Medal for 2008

Di jaguda boys wey kidnap di mama of Samson Siasia former Super Eagles Coach, Madam Beauty Ogoere Siasia dey demand N70 million naira before dem go free her.

Pesin from di Siasia family tell BBC Pidgin say di pipo wey ask for di ransom also tok say dem wan tok to Siasia imself but im no dey di kontri.

As dis one dey comot di Police for Bayelsa State Police Command neva confam di demand for ransom.

Dia Police tok tok pesin Asinim Butswat tell BBC Pidgin say dem neva get dat kain informate from di family.

"We don visit di family two times. I no know anytin about dat one. We no dey aware."

Na for early mormor of Monday 15 July around 2am na im di kidnappers gbab Siasia mama from dia house for Odoni, Sagbama Local goment area of Bayelsa State. Dem also gbab two oda women, Madam Florence Dounana and Selekeere Dounana.

Dis na di second time dem dey Kidnap Siasia mama as dem bin don kidnap her before for November 2015 and she spend 13 days with di kidnappers before dem free her.