Image copyright Nigeria Army Image example Part of di vehicles wey di Boko Haram terrorists scata

Nigeria Army don confam say five soldiers wey include one Colonel, one Captain and three soldiers as di 212 Battalion bin pursue members of Boko Haram wey attack dia base for Jakana area of Borno State.

Dem tok dis one for statement ontop social media wey dey signed by Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole.

Di statement tok say "Troops of 212 Battalion wey dem deploy for Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, deal wit and neutralise unconfirm number of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists wen dem try enta di base for logistics mata.

"Di terrorists enta around 1845 hours inside 7 Gun Trucks and try hard to enta di camp...".

Part of di tins wey dem recover from di terrorist na anti-aircraft gun, rocket propelled grenade (RPG), AK 47 rifles plus plenti ammunition.

Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai don tok say dis kain attack no go stop army stop to fight terrorists.

Im follow salute all di troops an e ginger dem say make dem dey focused and make dem dey professional as dem dey work .