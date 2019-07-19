Image copyright Instagram / otto_orondaam Image example Di man ontop di plane

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria don tell BBC Pidgin say dem don gbab one man afta im run from bush towards one aircraft wey bin dey ready to takeoff from di Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

General Manager Corporate Affairs of FAAN Henrietta Yakubu tell BBC Pidgin say authorities dey investigate di mata.

According to one of di passengers Otto Orondam, wey post im experience ontop Instagram, dia plane bin don dey move small-small wen di man show with bag, dey run come from bush towards di aircraft.

Di passenger say wen di pilot and some passengers notice di man wey wear gloves dey run dey come, di pilot slow down come quickly off di engine.

Im add say di man come approach di aeroplane with one bag wey im drop inside di engine.

Yakubu say di incident happun around 10:00 am in the morning.

"At about 1009 hours, aviation security officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria arrest one intruder wey dem sight dey try to climb inside one Azman aircraft wey dey wait for clearance from Air Traffic Controllers.

"Di pilot of di Azman aircraft with registration number 5N-HAI departing Lagos to Port Harcourt report di incident and Avsec officials quick-quick respond. Dem don arrest di man and e dey Avsec custody." Yakubu tok.