Image copyright Instagram / otto_orondaam Image example Di man ontop di plane

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) say dem don suspend indefinitely di Aviation Security unit heads dem wey dey on duty wen one 'starnge man' climb ontop aeroplane for di Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday.

According to di statement wey di General Manager corporate Affairs Henrietta Yakubu sign, di security oga dem go siddon house till dem finish investigation to find out how di mata take happun.

Commotion bin dey in di morning afta video flood social media wey show as one man climb one Azman airline aeroplane wey bin dey ready to take off.

One passenger wey dey di plane bin tok say, wen di pilot and some passengers notice di man dey run dey come, di pilot slow down come quickly off di engine.

Im add say di man approach di aeroplane with one bag wey im drop inside di engine.

Yakubu wey confam di tori to BBC Pidgin bin say authorities dey investigate di mata.

According to Yakubu, di officers wey dey affected na di Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Adedamola Abiodun, Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Owotor Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Badejo Adebowale Ayodele.

FAAN add say dem see di mata as a serious security concern and don commence investigation to find out di remote and immediate cause of di incident do e no go repeat imsef again.