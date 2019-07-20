Image copyright Getty Images Image example Odion Ighalo

Nigeria Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, wey emerge top scorer for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations don retire from National team.

Ighalo, wey cari di Golden Boot go house tok for im Istagram page say, football na "one of di most difficult career decision" wey im don take.

E say di five years wey im play na "amazing journey" but afta im consult wit im family, e don decide say na time to hang boot from di National team.

Di striker wey score di only goal for di Eagles against Tunisia to win third position for Nigeria, say na "eventful and memorable opportunity" for am to serve im kontri wit pride and passion.

Ighalo contest di prestigious Golden Boot award wit oda ogbonge players like Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas and Cedric Bakambu.

But now im say e wan concentrate on club football so dat di young ones too to fit see "chance to learn and grow."