Image copyright LASEMA Image example Building collapse for Alaba, Lagos for 2017

Three-storey building under construction for Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area for Delta state, south south Nigeria don collapse.

Delta State police tok tok pesin Onome Onovwakpoyeya confam di incident give BBC but no fit mention if any casualties dey involved.

Local tori pipo Punch dey report say like four pipo don die and odas still trap inside di building.

