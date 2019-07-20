Image copyright Instagram / otto_orondaam Image example Di man ontop di plane

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria don name di man wey climb plane wing prevent am from take-off from di Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos, south-south of di kontri as Usman Adamu wey dem "suspect to be Nigerien."

Managing Director of di Authority, Captain Hamisu Yadudu reveal dis one for press conference with tori pipo for Kano on Saturday.

According to one of di passengers Otto Orondam, wey post im experience ontop Instagram, dia plane bin don dey move small-small wen di man show with bag, dey run come from bush towards di aircraft.

Di passenger say wen di pilot and some passengers notice di man wey wear gloves dey run dey come, di pilot slow down come quickly off di engine.

Oga Yadudu say dem don handover di man, Usman Adamu, to di Nigeria police for further investigation.

Im add say FAAN take "full responsibility for di breach" and di Federal Government through di Ministry of Transport don assist in di award of contract for perimeter fence for di airport.

On Friday, FAAN say dem don suspend indefinitely di Aviation Security unit heads dem wey bin dey on duty wen di incident happun.