Image copyright Instagram/@TimiDakolo

Nigerian Police Force don give di reason why some of dia men land Busola and Timi Dakolo house on Saturday.

Di police release statement on top Twitter to confirm say dem give invitation letters to Busola and Timi but dat one no mean arrest.

For di statement, dem say di reason for di invitation na to torchlight di mata as dem need informate from all di pipo involved to help dem get justice.

Dis latest development na part of di ongoing mata, wen celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo comot tok say, di Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo allegedly rape am when she be teenager.

But pastor Fatoyinbo don say im dey innocent and infact im neve rape anybodi for im life before

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo, wey be Busola husband, post on top social media for Saturday July 20th say "strange men" with guns bin come harass im and im family for dia house for Lagos, Nigeria.

After pipo begin dey para on top internet, media personality Noble Igwe release video for Instagram wey show say di singer dey alright.

Timi Dakolo come further explain wetin happun for im house as im post di invitation letter on top im Instagram.

Di letter show say di mata dey come from di Office of di Inspector General of Police and dem dey investigate im and im wife for 'Criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.'

For im message, Dakolo say Police neva start to dey investigate dia own mata wey dem file since June.

Di tin cause plenti tok tok on top social media sotey even di First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, follow chuk mouth for di mata.

Nigeria Police don tell kontri pipo make evribodi calm down as dem no dey impartial for.

Busola and Timi Dakolo never respond to wetin Police tok and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo never give any update on top di mata.