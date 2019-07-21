Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don seriously condemn bandit kee-kee wey waste 37 pipo lives for Sokoto north of Nigeria.

Oga presido wey tok dis one inside statement wey im senior special adviser on media, Garba Shehu sign, vow say im go respond to di brutal kee-kee wit "fierce" or extreme response.

Im say goment go use di most powerful force wey dem go fit to mobilise, take scata di gang of killers wey dey massacre poor villagers.

Through out dis year, armed bandits don dey wori some states for north of di kontri and plenti villagers don die sake of di many attacks.

Di president use Zamfara state as example of how local authorities dey collabo wit police and oda security agent dem.

According to am, di Zamfara result dey "very encouraging." E encourage all di states wey dey get di same kain security palava to copy Zamfara.

Meanwhile, tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria dey report say more dan 100 villagers from one of di local goments for Zamfara state, match go di state goment house wit deadi bodi wey dey say bandits kee.

According to dem, di state commissioner of police Usman Nagogo bin "shock" say di attack happun, but say dis kain attack dey happun wen dem dey try solve conflict.