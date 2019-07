Image copyright Getty Images

Ogbonge feem makers Marvel surprise fans wen dem reveal say Oscar winner Mahershala Ali go act di lead role for di remake of di new Blade movie.

Ali go replace Wesley Snipes wey star for di 1998 vampire hunter feem.

Many fans begin clap and scream wen Ali climb stage for San Diego Comic-Con event to reveal say na im go take on di lead role of di day walker.

Marvel studios president Kevin Feige announce say dem go do di Blade feem again as part of di ten new superhero feems wey dem go release up until 2020.

Although Marvel no give any date wey dem go release di new Blade feem dem also announce feems like Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder as part of wetin dem go work on for stage four of di Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Oda feems wey dey di project na Shang-Chi, The Eternals, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four and Loki.