Jaguda pipo don kidnap four Turkey nationals for di central Nigerian state of Kwara.

Kwara State police tok tok pesin Okasanmi Ajayi tell di BBC say six gunmen kidnap di Turkey nationals for one beer joint for di village of Gbale on Saturday night.

Im say di kidnapped four men be construction workers and di police don begin rescue operations.

Na inside forest di kidnappers run enter wit di victims.

