SERAP carri Nigeria goment go ICC ontop 13 million pikin wey no dey school
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) don ask di International Criminal Court to chook eye inside di problem of millions of pikin wey no dey go school for Nigeria.
SERAP claim say top Nigeria goment leaders dey responsible for how over 13 million pikin no dey go school - something wey dem say expose dey expose them to violence.
In fact, di joinbodi say dis one mean say na crime against humanity.
Dem ask di ICC to determine weda or not di way Nigerian goment treat di mata of pikin wey no go school, fit be crime. And if e be,
SERAP say pikin wey no dey school dey exposed to different different tins like sexual violence, kidnapping, slave treatment and to sell-sell of pikin
Inside di letter wey SERAP carri give ICC, dem say make di international court do for tins - two of dem na say make dem investigate di mata and do inquiry for di Nigerian goment and also prosecute all goment officials - from 1999 till today - wey dey responsible to face justice.
Di ICC na court for di Hague, Netherlands, wey dia job na to torchlight mata like crime against humanity, genocide and war crimes wey kontris don commit.
