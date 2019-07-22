Anoda violent clash between Shiite Islamic members and Police don break out for some parts of Nigeria capital city of Abuja.

Di Police say dem dey bring bring di situation under control but say make pipo dey calm and avoid di area wia di gbege dey happun.

Dem warn citizens say make dem avoid di Central Business District (CBD) and Three Arms Zone.

Di Shiite members don dey call for di release of dia leader Ibrahim EL-Zakzaky wey Nigerian authorities detain since 2015.

On 21 July, di Islamic group tell BBC say dem no gree say di mata of dia leader dey di hand of Nigeria court, but instead e dey di hand of di kontri leader, Muhammadu Buhari.

Dis na afta one earlier statement from di president wey draw ear give di group to wait for court judgment on El-Zakzaky mata and stop to dey use violence and road blocking to protest.