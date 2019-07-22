Image copyright Twitter/@ProfOsinbajo Image example Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dey tok-tok with Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona to find solution to di security palava

Former govnor of Kaduna state, north west Nigeria Balarabe Musa and Human Rights Lawyer Femi Falana don join di latest group to send message to President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to stop di kili-kili wey dey happun for diffrerent parts of di kontri.

Inside statement dem release, Falana and Musa say Nigeria don fail to tackle di worsening insecurity problem wey dey worry di kontri.

For di past few months, na tori of different killings or di oda, from di north to di south.

Last week, plenti pipo die for Sokoto, wen jaguda pipo raid villages for Goronyo inside di state. Zamfara state for north na anoda state too wey don take eye see pepper as jaguda pipo turn kidnapping, kili-kili to business.

Inside im letter on Monday, July 15, 2019, Obasanjo ask President Buhari to take sharp-sharp action against di increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry, and killings wey im blame on Fulani herdsmen.

Dis wan na as di kontri still dey mourn di killing of Afenifere leader daughter Funke Olakunri di same July.

According to dem, "Kili-kili don become every day tin for Nigeria. Terror attack, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery dey happun with reckless abandon.

"No part of Nigeria comot from di wahala, although e fit plenty pass for one part of di kontri pass anoda." Dem tok.

Falana and Musa also tok about how some pipo dey take advantage to dey do ethnic profiling, dey blame one group of pipo or di oda.

"Nigeria must not turn to fiel wia dem dey kili-kili. Di way to stop di pipo wey dey spread hate na for gofment to face di security palava. Law enforcement and oda security agencies must fight crime strictly according to law." Di statement tok.

Gofment response

Gofment response

On Sunday July 21, Nigeria Presidency release statement say gofment don start tok-tok with traditional rulers across di kontri to tackle di security problem.

President Buhari ask Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, to do di tok-tok with di rulers dem as gofment dey work togeda with di states to improve security for di local communities, plus dem dey also re-arrange di way security dey work nationwide.

Osinbajo first visit na to di di Akarigbo of Remoland and di Awujale of Ijebuland for Ogun state, form dia e go move to Osun state still for di south west too wey don witness several killings.

Meanwhile President Buhari too don also assure pipo say dia security 'dey guaranteed'.

Last week, di president tell tori pipo to ignore di call by di Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to Fulani herders, wey tell dem to pack comot di southern part of di kontri.

Buhari tok inside di state house press statement say "All citizens of Nigeria dey free to move and live within any part of di kontri wey dem please, whether or not dem come from dia originally.