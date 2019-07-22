Image copyright Nigeria Air Force Image example Aircraftman Bashir Umar

Nigeria Air Force dey plan to honour one of dia officer wey return €37,000, wey be about N12 million according to di kontri Central Bank.

According to tori, Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar find di money inside parcel wen e bin dey security duty dey patrol with some of im colleagues.

Im use di number wey dey inside ontop di parcel take locate di owner.

Di honour wey NAF wan honour Umar na so e go inspire oda officers to always dey honest.

Tok-tok pesin Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar don direct Chief of Administration Kingsley Lar to make arrangements to honour ACM Umar for showing example of integrity, one of di core values for Nigeria Air Force.

Dis no be di first time dis kain tin dey happun.

Last August, airport authorities for Lagos honour two security guards wey return bag of money and expensive items.