Image copyright Reuters Image example Henry Rotich took out a large newspaper ad to deny any wrongdoing

Kenya finance minister don surrender imself to di police afta di state chief prosecutor order for im arrest ova allegations of corruption.

Dem accuse Henry Rotich say im do wuru-wuru ontop contracts to build two dams worth ova $450m (£405m) for di Italian company CMC de Ravenna.

In March Mr Rotich deny di accuse inside one big advert for newspaper.

Di company too don deny di accuse.

Director of public prosecution Noordin Haji dey also investigate how dem award di contract for $170m more dan wetin originally dey di contract.

"E clear say wueu-wuru full inside di conception, procurement and payment process for di dam projects," I tok..

E don also order di arrest of more dan 20 oda pipo wey dem accuse say involve for di contract mata, including, top officials and di directors of CMC de Ravenna.

Early dis year, local tori pipo report say files from di investigation show tins wey dem buy for di dam construction project wey no make sense, including at least $38,000 wey dem say dem use to buy bed.