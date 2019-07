Why we never release El Zakzaky - Presidency

Image copyright Facebook/Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to Presido Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina say di reason why di leader Islamic Movement of Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky still dey prison na because of additional case wey dey im head.

Adesina tok dis wan as im dey ansa qweshion ontop di mata for Channels TV breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Di IMN or Shiite members dey protest for gofment to release dia leader wey dey detention since 2015, for 2016, Federal High Court for Abuja order make gofment and di security agency wey hold am release El-Zakzaky and im wife but federal gofment no free am.

Di Shiite members don promise to continue dia protest till gofment listen to dem but Adesina say di group suppose exercise patience to see di case through.

"Case dey come for July 29th wey be case wey el Zakzaky dey ask for bail to go abroad for treatment. I tink dat case na window to resolve di issues depending on wetin di courts dem tok. Why dem no wait for dat case to happun." Im tok.

Di latest protest wey cause katakata on Monday kill pipo including one Deputy Commissioner and journalist.

Nine police officers also injure early dis month wen di group try use force enta di National Assembly.