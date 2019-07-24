Image copyright Philip Ojisua Image example Godwin Emefiele say im don meet some of di bigest importers for Lagos on top di mata

Govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, don confam di bank plan to block foreign exchange to take import milk.

Oga Emefiele tell tori pipo on Tuesday say, di kontri dey spend reach $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion everi year on milk importation.

Di bank dey plan say instead of dat one, dem wan start to dey give loans for milk production inside di kontri.

Emefiele tok say wen di mata of restriction of FOREX start ova three years ago, dem bin call di management of some of di oldest milk importers for Lagos, to tell dem about dia plans and to ask if dem fit to start to dey produce dia milk instead of to import am.

Emefiele believe say dis plan fit reduce di farmers-herders conflict even as e add say di Central Bank no go change dia mind ontop mata.