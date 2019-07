Image copyright Elisha Abbo Image example Senator Elisha Abbo win election as PDP candidate on February 23, 2019 to represent Adamawa North Central Senatorial district

Chief Magistrate Court for Zuba, Abuja Nigeria don adjourn di case of Senator Elisha Abbo to 20 August to hear di mata.Senator Abbo dey face two count charge wey be criminal use of force and criminal assault.Senator Abbo wey dey represent Adamawa North Senatorial District enta gbege afta CCT Video show say e beat one woman for one adult sex toy shop.Di Police bin invite am before dem charge am to di Magistrate Court to face di law on top wetin dem suspect am for.For im first appearance for court for 8th of July, e plead say im no dey guilty and di court grant am bail with 5 million naira.