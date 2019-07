Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigerian goment don sign agreement with di German goment and Siemens AG company on wetin dem call di Nigerian Electrification Roadmap.

Di deal na product of di meeting wey Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin follow German Chancellor Angela Merkel do for 31 August, 2018.

Siemens, wey be German company, bin don already send proposal give stakeholders of di power sector for di West African kontri. For May dis year, some of di big players in Nigeria meet to review di proposal.

Dis na wetin lead to today ceremony wia President Muhammadu Buhari receive Siemens AG president Joe Kaeser, for Aso Villa.

According to Bashir Ahmad, di presido tok tok pesin, di partnership go help generate 7,000 megawatts by 2021, 11,000 megawatts by 2023 and overall grid capacity to 25,000 megawatts.

Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Currently, di total power wey Nigeria - wit dia population of over 180 million - dey transmit na about 7,000 megawatts.

For im speech, President Buhari tok say di deal go remove middle men so dem fit get value for Nigerians. Im add say di project no go solve all di problems wey dey di power sector but di tin get di capacity to help improve di power situation for di kontri.