Ghana Parliament pass Vigilantism Bill today

Ghana Parliament pass Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 into law today after third reading.

Dem bring de bill before Parliament whilst ruling party New Patriotic Party (NPP) den National Democratic Congress (NDC) dey hold dialogue on how dem go disband vigilantism.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah move de motion for de third reading of de bill.

De next move be say Parliament go forward de Bill to President of Ghana who go assent en signature on am, then e go become law.

Until early dis year wey President Akufo-Addo make strong statements against vigilantism, den political parties for Ghana dey use vigilante groups take run tins for dema parties