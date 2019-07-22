Image copyright Other Image example Umar na di Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations for Abuja

Di Police don confam di death of DCP Usman Umar for Monday clash between Shiite Muslims and Police wey happun for Abuja.

According to statement wey di police release late evening of Friday, 22 July, Umar na di Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, for di FCT Command wey bin dey for di protest.

Di police also say two Assistant Superintendents of Police wunjure seriously.

Di protest by di followers of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, wey be di leader of Shiite Muslims for Nigeria, start around 12:30pm today. Di police don describe am as 'violent protest' by 'heavily armed' members of 'El-Zakzaky group'.

By Monday evening, di Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adam don follow meet with President Muhammadu Buhari ontop di mata. Afta di meeting Adamu follow tori pipo tok wia im tell dem say di President don order am to provide security for all Nigerians.