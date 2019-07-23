Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police and Shiite members clash during protest

One National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wey dey serve with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, don die.

Di 23-year-old die from gunshot wound im sustain while im bin dey cover di clash between di police and di Shiite protesters on Monday for Abuja.

Channels confam di tori for dia news at 10:00pm.

"Di management and staff of Channels Television dey greatly saddened with di unfortunate death of such a promising journalist."

"We pray say God go grant im family di courage to bear di irreparable loss, and avail his soul eternal rest." dem write ontop dia news site.

On Monday, Police also confam di death of DCP Usman Umar for di Monday clash between Shiite Muslims and Police, according to statement wey di police release, Umar na di Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, for di FCT Command and im bin dey for di protest.

Meanwhile, The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, don brief President Muhammadu Buhari on di activities of members of di Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Mr Adamu tell State House correspondents on Monday afta di meeting for Aso Villa say di President directed am to provide security for every Nigerian.