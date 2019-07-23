Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo die and odas injure on Monday July 22, afta I-no-go-gree by di Islamic Movement of Nigeria for di Federal Capital Territory for Abuja, turn bloody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, for di FCT Command Umar Umar and one National Youth Service Corps Member with Channels Tv, Precious Owolabi, dey among di pipo wey die inside Monday clash.

Di Shiite group dey protest di release of dia leader wey dey detention since 2015, and dem don promise not to stop to dey ginger till gofment ansa dem.

Former oga of di Nigeria Department of State Services Mike Ejiofor tell BBC Pidgin say, di way federal gofment go about di mata na wrong way wey fit cause bigger kasala.

How di qwanta start

Di gbege start for 2015 afta di Shiite group wey dey do procession qwanta with soldiers for Kaduna, north west of di kontri, according to tori, plenti pipo die and odas injure for dat crisis.

Gofment come later arrest El-Zakzaky and im wife wey also injure for dat qwanta.

For 2016, Federal High Court for Abuja order make gofment release di IMN leaders, but federal gofment no listen.



Human Rights lawyer Jiti Ogunye tell BBC Pidgin say wetin gofment do dey against rule of law.

"Dis federal gofment wey dey tok now say El-Zakzaky get case for court first hold di man for three years before dem carry di case go court. Dat one no follow at all."

"Federal gofment no fit use executive power to persecute one minority, pipo dey lose dia lives. We still dey deal with Boko Haram, bandits wey don take over north west." Ogunye tok.

Ogunye add say di first step to manage di Shiite crisis na for federal gofment to release El-Zakzaky

'Ticking time-bomb'

Sabi pipo say di execution of Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf for 2009 worsen di whole crisis.

Nigeria Presidency tok on Monday say di reason dem still dey hold El-Zakzaky na because of additional case wey dey im head.

Pipo die on Monday wen Shiite members and Police qwanta for Abuja

But Ejiofor tell BBC Pidgin say di Shiite crisis don dey follow di same pattern and say tins fit worsen if gofment no handle am with care.

"I don tok am ova and ova again, dis mata need political solution. Dis pipo just get one demand, release of dia leader, oda courts bin order to release am before di last court rule, I no tink say we go fit achieve peace if we continue like dis."

"Gofment fit decide to release di man on conditions, like to ask am to tok to im followers to stop dia gra-gra and violence, now wen we know di leaders, call dem and tok to dem but if we push dem underground, we no go get anybody to tok to like as e be with Boko Haram now." Ejiofor tok.