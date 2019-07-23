Image copyright Other Image example Some of di ministerial nominees

Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari don send di list of 43 ministerial nominees list go Senate for confiremation.

Senate president Ahmed Lawan read out di list of di nominees to di members of di state.

Some of di names wey dey di list na Lai Mohammed former minister of Information from Kwara State, Babatunde Raji Fashola former minister of works and housing from Lagos and Rotimi Ameachi former Transportation minister from Rivers state.

Di new names wey dey inside di list na former Osun state govnor Rauf Aregbesola, former Senate Presido sister Gbemi Saraki from Kwara, former govnor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo also dey.

Di screening of di nominees go begin on Wednesday for Senate.