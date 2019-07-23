Image copyright Other Image example Dis na foto of di Air Peace B737 Flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos way get accident for MM2 on Tuesday.

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) don confam say one commercial plane wey fly from Port Harcourt jump comot from runway as e try to land for Lagos MM2 Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Henrieta Yakubu of FAAN tell BBC Pidgin say di Accident Investigation Bureau dey investigate di mata.

"Abeg na skid di plane skid, e no crash land and all di passengers don comot safely. Right now AIB dey for wia e happen dey di dia work. AIB na Accident Investigation Bureau, dem dey do dia work so I no want tok before dem finish. But di plane no crash land"

Madam Yakubu add say na rain water fit don cause di accident and nobody die.

Image copyright Instagram/flyairpeace

She also tok say planes dem still dey land and take off for di airport but di side wey dis one happen, dem don condon am off as di investigation dey go on, say make pipo no panic.

Dis na di second accident like wey Air Peace don get dis year.

For February 2018, one Dana plane speed pass di runway, because of heavy rain wey dey fall.