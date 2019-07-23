Image copyright Getty Images

Upon say e turn bloody clash between members of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria and Police on Monday for Abuja, di religious group hit di dey street again on Tuesday to demand for di release of dia leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

Dis time di group leave di Central District Area and gada for di Banex area around Wuse Zone Two.

But as dem want begin start dia we-no -go gree, na so police begin to shoot to drive dem away.

Di kata-kata make traders wey di sell for di area to run enta dia shop to prevent any stray bullet.

According to eyewitnesses, as di police dey shoot, na so di Zakzaky protest di run enta di Banex plaza wey be di popular business area.