Image example President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday send di list of nominees wey im want to become ministers to di Nigerian senate as im leave out some cabinet members from im first tenure.

At least 25 former Ministers wey serve wit President Muhammadu Buhari for im first tenure no make im new list of 43 nominees wey land on Wednesday.

Inside di new list of ministerial nominees, 12 of dem go return as cabinet members while 31 of dem go be first timers.

Out of 43 names wey Senate president Ahmed Lawan announce to start screening on Wednesday, big names like Solomon Dalung and Audu Ogbe no go return as Ministers.

Aside from di former minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe wey miss out, former minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, and Minister of Defence Mansur Dan Ali no go return too.

Other ministers wey dia name no dey di new list na former minister for communication, Adebayo Shittu, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, and Minister of Niger Delta - Usani Usani.

Meet di former Ministers wey no make Buhari new list

Khadija Ibrahim - State (foreign affairs)

Mamman Ali - Defence

Anthony Onwuka - State (education)

Kemi Adeosun - Finance

Okechukwu Enelamah - Industry, Trade and Investment

Aisha Abubakar - State (Industry, Trade and Investment)

James Ocholi - State (Labour and Employment)

Mohammed Bello - FCT

Kayode Fayemi - Solid Minerals

Abubakar Bwari - State (Solid Minerals)

Abdulrahman Dambazau - Interior

Udoma Udoma - Budget and National Planning

Ibe Kachikwu - State (Petroleum)

Mustapha Baba Shehuri - State (Power, Works and Housing)

Audu Ogbeh - Agriculture and Rural Development

Heineken Lokpobiri - State Agriculture

Isaac Adewole - Health

Osagie Ehanire - State Health

Aisha Alhassan - Women Affairs

Usani Uguru Usani - Niger Delta

Claudius Daramola - State Niger Delta

Amina Mohammed - Environment

Ibrahim Jubril - State Environment

Solomon Dalong - Youth and Sports