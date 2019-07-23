Ministerial list: Dalung, Kachikwu, Ogbe, Dambazau fail to get nomination
At least 25 former Ministers wey serve wit President Muhammadu Buhari for im first tenure no make im new list of 43 nominees wey land on Wednesday.
Inside di new list of ministerial nominees, 12 of dem go return as cabinet members while 31 of dem go be first timers.
Out of 43 names wey Senate president Ahmed Lawan announce to start screening on Wednesday, big names like Solomon Dalung and Audu Ogbe no go return as Ministers.
Aside from di former minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe wey miss out, former minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, and Minister of Defence Mansur Dan Ali no go return too.
Other ministers wey dia name no dey di new list na former minister for communication, Adebayo Shittu, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, and Minister of Niger Delta - Usani Usani.
Meet di former Ministers wey no make Buhari new list
Khadija Ibrahim - State (foreign affairs)
Mamman Ali - Defence
Anthony Onwuka - State (education)
Kemi Adeosun - Finance
Okechukwu Enelamah - Industry, Trade and Investment
Aisha Abubakar - State (Industry, Trade and Investment)
James Ocholi - State (Labour and Employment)
Mohammed Bello - FCT
Kayode Fayemi - Solid Minerals
Abubakar Bwari - State (Solid Minerals)
Abdulrahman Dambazau - Interior
Udoma Udoma - Budget and National Planning
Ibe Kachikwu - State (Petroleum)
Mustapha Baba Shehuri - State (Power, Works and Housing)
Audu Ogbeh - Agriculture and Rural Development
Heineken Lokpobiri - State Agriculture
Isaac Adewole - Health
Osagie Ehanire - State Health
Aisha Alhassan - Women Affairs
Usani Uguru Usani - Niger Delta
Claudius Daramola - State Niger Delta
Amina Mohammed - Environment
Ibrahim Jubril - State Environment
Solomon Dalong - Youth and Sports