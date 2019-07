Amnesty International don warn say make Cameroon no di over use force for prisoners as security forces bin shoot gun inside Kondengui prison for stop riot.

Anglophone prisoners bin take over Kondengui Central prison yard for condemn de kana bad conditions for prison, delays for court case. Tori be say security forces later enta de prison shoot gun for stop de riot.

Second riot komot for Buea Central Prison afta some 100 prisoner deny for go court, deh struggle wit warders but place don quiet.

But Rene Emmanuel Sadi, gofment tok-tok pesin for release say security force no bin use live bullet even if deh shoot for stop de riot.

Rene Sadi salute security forces weh deh work laik professional for bring back calm as deh use modern method and tools for discourage de prisoners.

Marie Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty West and Central Africa boss say make gofment stop for use over force for prisoners, and make deh do objective investigate for how deh fire gun and live bullets.

Prison conditions for kondengui wowo, pipo plop for prison as deh di wait for go court. If dis situation no change violence go fit still happen for prison, Petrus-Barry tok.

"Make authorities try for improve de conditions for prisoners, free all man weh e try for take e right for peaceful protest. Make sure say de pipo weh dia taim for waiting trail don pass, see judge or make deh free dem", Amnesty West and Central Africa boss add.

For 2017, Amnesty warn say prisons dem over flop afta weh deh arrest plenti pipo for Anglophone regions.