Image copyright Other Image example Some of di ministerial nominees

Nigerians dey react afta President Mohammadu Buhari send di list of 43 ministerial nominees go Senate for confirmation.

At least 25 former Ministers wey serve wit President Muhammadu Buhari for im first tenure, no make di new list wey land on Wednesday.

Inside di new list of ministerial nominees, 12 of dem go return as cabinet members while 31 of dem go be first timers.

For Kano state north west of di kontri, some politicians say dem no happy with di pipo di president select from di state.

Among di pipo wey Buhari select na retired General Bashir Magashi and farmer Sani Nanono both wey dey in dia 70's.

Alhajiji Nagoda wey be former Adviser to Kano govnor Abdullah Ganduje and leader of di Kano Youth Forum tell BBC Pidgin say, di choice of Sani Nanono and Bashir Magashi from dia state no sweet dem for belle.

"E get young able body bodi wey suffer for di campaign na dem President suppose select no be pipo wey just dey one side when odas dey work. Dis two from Kano na old Pipo wey be say to even advise dem go hard."

Hajiya Rabi Umar wey be APC Women Leader for Kano Municipal Yan say di reason why dem no happy be say di Kain suffer wey some pipo suffer for campaign, di president suppose compensate dem no be pipo wey no sweat.

"If I wan mention names I go call plenti pipo wey dey more deserving of dis ministerial slots dan these pipo wey Buhari pick, young pipo wey get ideas no be pipo wey don reach end of dia own careers, we no happy at all."

Meanwhile Opposition Peoples Democratic Party for dia reaction too yeye di list say na colourless list wey no make sense.

Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode chook mouth inside di list but im surprise pipo wen im only just congratulate im sisters for dia nomination.