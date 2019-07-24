Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maxim Dadashev dey receive attention for im corner afta dem throw in di towel for di di 11th round of im junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Maxim Dadashev

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev don die for di age of 28 afta injury wey im suffer from IBF light-welterweight fight against Subriel Matias.

Report say Dadashev no even fit waka go di dressing room afta trainer Buddy McGirt stop di fight for di end of di 11th round on Friday.

Dem rush am go hospital wit bleeding for im brain and dem even do emergency surgery for am but e fail to recover.

Russian Boxing Federation tok say dem don open investigation on top di mata.

Secretary general Umar Kremlev suggest say e be like say "some kind of violation dey".

"We lost Maxim Dadashev. E be our young prospect."

"We go fully support im family, including to helep dem wit money. We go complete di investigation on top wetin happun for di fight wey lead to im death, we need to know di truth about wetin happun."

"Dis dey happun for any sport. I tink some human factors chook mouth inside, some kind of violation happun."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dadashev don win all of im before 13 fights

Dadashev wey dey stay for America don win all of of im 13 fights but im collect plenti-plenti punches from di Puerto Rican boxer, Subriel Matias during di fight wey happun for Maryland.

Image copyright Scott Taetsch Image example Subriel Matias react afta Maxim Dadashev corner throw in di towel afta di 11th round of im junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Maxim Dadashev for di Theatre of MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019

Im trainer, McGirt bin tok afterwards say e "no fit convince" im fighter to stop, but decide say dem no do again afta e see say "more and more clean shots dey hit im face as di fight continue".

Russian Boxing Federation tok say afta di fight, Dadashev condition come worse more-more and doctors come find out say e get cerebral edema and dem come do very difficult operation for am, but im heart stop to dey beat on Tuesday.