Image copyright Other

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari send di list of 43 ministerial nominees go Senate for confirmation on Wednesday.

Inside di list, na only seven women make am.

While some pipo dey hail di seven women wey make am to di list, odas dey complain say di number of women no follow at all.

who dem be?

Dis women of timber and calibre wey make am to di Ministerial list don hold different ogbonge position for Finance, governance, civil service, di United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and odas. Dem also get ogbonge degrees from different field of study.

Zainab Ahmed - (Kaduna)

Image copyright Twitter/ Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed na di former Minister of Finance wey President Buhari appoint for September 2018 afta di oga madam wey dey dia before, Kemi Adeosun resign.

Madam Zainab get Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from ABU Zaria and Master in Business Administration (MBA). Her twitter profile say she get ova 28 years of experience in accounting and public finance management.

Sharon Ikeazor - (Anambra)

Image copyright Twitter/ Sharon Ikeazor

Sharon Ikeazor na di Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) wey President Buhari appoint on the September 26, 2016. Report say for first year inside office, she make plenti policies wey bring beta changes to di PTAD.

She get Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons.) from di University of Benin and Certificate of Practice from Nigerian Law School for 1985. Her twitter profile say she dey passionate about better Nigeria and better opportunities for women.

Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara)

Image copyright Twitter/ Sadiya Farouq

Sadiya Farouq na di federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

She get Bsc. in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State and Master degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy plus also Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University.

Amb. Maryam Yalwaji Katagum (Bauchi)

Image copyright UNESCO

Maryam Yalwaji Katagum na Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO wey dem appoint for June 2009.

She get Masters in Administration and Planning from University of Lagos, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English, Graduate Certificate in Education from Ahmadu Bello University, and Certificate in Social Development Policy, Planning and Practice from University College, London.

Gbemi Saraki

Image copyright Facebook

Gbemi Saraki na former Senator wey dem elect to represent Kwara central Senatorial district and she be also di sister of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

She attend University of Sussex for United Kingdom and get bachelor degree in Economics.

Ramatu Tijani (Kogi)

Image copyright Twitter/ @HajiaSupporters

Ramatu Tijani na di former All Progressive Congress (APC) National woman Leader.

For one interview wey she do wit di nation newspaper for 2018, she say she attend Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, wia she for get degree in Urban and Regional Planning. She get master degree in Public Administration. As at then, she add say she dey currently do her Ph.D in Security and Strategic Studies from di same institution.

Pauline Tallen - (Plateau)

Image copyright Facebook

Pauline Tallen na Former deputy governor of Plateau State for 2007 and di first woman to be deputy governor for northern Nigeria.

For 1999, she become di Minister of State for science and technology during di time of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. She also don contest to be governor of plateau state for 2011, but lost to Jonah Jang.